Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

From Ram Navami to Diwali: Check state-wise list of bank holidays in October 2024

IAS officer loses cool over 'Bilseri' water bottle, busts fake Bisleri racket

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal gets into ugly verbal fight with Tajinder Bagga on day 1, watch

Pakistani man rides tiger in viral post, internet calls it stupid, watch video here

Gautam Adani makes massive move, company announces merger: Know key update about conglomerate's shares

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Ram Navami to Diwali: Check state-wise list of bank holidays in October 2024

From Ram Navami to Diwali: Check state-wise list of bank holidays in October 2024

IAS officer loses cool over 'Bilseri' water bottle, busts fake Bisleri racket

IAS officer loses cool over 'Bilseri' water bottle, busts fake Bisleri racket

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal gets into ugly verbal fight with Tajinder Bagga on day 1, watch

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal gets into ugly verbal fight with Tajinder Bagga on day 1, watch

Navratri 2024: 7 foods to avoid during fast

Navratri 2024: 7 foods to avoid during fast

Oumuamua: First interstellar visitor from another star

Oumuamua: First interstellar visitor from another star

These 7 Indian herbs will lower uric acid levels and prevent gout naturally

These 7 Indian herbs will lower uric acid levels and prevent gout naturally

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसक��े बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 18 final list of 19 contestants: Salman Khan's show off to a GREAT start

Bigg Boss 18 final list of 19 contestants: Salman Khan's show off to a GREAT start

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Who is Hema Sharma? Viral Bhabhi who once made serious allegations against Salman Khan’s team, now entered Bigg Boss 18

Who is Hema Sharma? Viral Bhabhi who once made serious allegations against Salman Khan’s team, now entered Bigg Boss 18

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

HomeTelevision

Television

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal gets into ugly verbal fight with Tajinder Bagga on day 1, watch

In the new Bigg Boss 18 promo, fitness influencer Rajat Dalal and BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga argued about Rajat's controversial bike video.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 10:31 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal gets into ugly verbal fight with Tajinder Bagga on day 1, watch
Image credit: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bigg Boss 18 is back and has created a lot of excitement since its premiere on October 6, 2024. Fans are excited for the first episode, meanwhile, the makers dropped the promo video which features a heated argument between Raajt Dalal and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on the very first day.

This dramatic start has excited Twitter users and sparked lively discussions among fan clubs. In the new Bigg Boss 18 promo, fitness influencer Rajat Dalal and BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga argued about Rajat's controversial bike video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Rajat noted that all of India had seen it, to which Tajinder confirmed he had too, mentioning he saw the biker fall like everyone else. Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's response made Rajat Dalal angry, who threatened, "Main na gawar nahin hu and main bahut pyar se baat karta hu. Yaha sab dekh rahe haina, hisaab se baat karo, 2 minute mein bhoot banadunga.” 

For the unversed, a video of Rajat Dalal went viral in which his car hit a bike while he was speeding. He faced backlash for his dangerous driving, which resulted in a biker being hit and thrown to the ground. The video, reportedly filmed by a passenger in Dalal's SUV, shows him speeding through a crowded highway in the Delhi-NCR region at an alarming 140 km/h. Despite warnings from a woman next to him urging him to slow down, Dalal arrogantly dismissed her concerns, responding casually with, “Aap befikar raho (Don’t worry).”

Watch video:

Meanwhile, here's the final list of Bigg Boss 18 contestants - Vivian Dsena, Shehzada Dhami, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Chahat Pandey, Alice Kaushik, Chum Darang, Nyra Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, Avinash Mishra, Hema Sharma aka Viral Aunty, Arfeen Khan and his wife Sara Arfeen Khan. Along with the 18 humans, a donkey named Gadhraj has been named as the 19th contestant by Salman Khan and will be seen inside the Bigg Boss 18 house.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This Indian train is in great demand in Canada, Chile, Malaysia; offers free food, snacks to passengers

This Indian train is in great demand in Canada, Chile, Malaysia; offers free food, snacks to passengers

Israel intensifies bombardment of Gaza, southern Lebanon ahead of Oct 7 Hamas attack anniversary

Israel intensifies bombardment of Gaza, southern Lebanon ahead of Oct 7 Hamas attack anniversary

Nuclear Shadows: Israel's military, economic, covert strategies, and their implications for Iran's resilience

Nuclear Shadows: Israel's military, economic, covert strategies, and their implications for Iran's resilience

Donald Trump returns to Butler: Elon Musk dances on stage, cracks 'dark MAGA’ joke

Donald Trump returns to Butler: Elon Musk dances on stage, cracks 'dark MAGA’ joke

This star broke his marriage after 20 years, left children for unfinished affair with air hostess; then his wife...

This star broke his marriage after 20 years, left children for unfinished affair with air hostess; then his wife...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss 18 final list of 19 contestants: Salman Khan's show off to a GREAT start

Bigg Boss 18 final list of 19 contestants: Salman Khan's show off to a GREAT start

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement