Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal gets into ugly verbal fight with Tajinder Bagga on day 1, watch

In the new Bigg Boss 18 promo, fitness influencer Rajat Dalal and BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga argued about Rajat's controversial bike video.

Bigg Boss 18 is back and has created a lot of excitement since its premiere on October 6, 2024. Fans are excited for the first episode, meanwhile, the makers dropped the promo video which features a heated argument between Raajt Dalal and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on the very first day.

This dramatic start has excited Twitter users and sparked lively discussions among fan clubs. In the new Bigg Boss 18 promo, fitness influencer Rajat Dalal and BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga argued about Rajat's controversial bike video.

Rajat noted that all of India had seen it, to which Tajinder confirmed he had too, mentioning he saw the biker fall like everyone else. Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's response made Rajat Dalal angry, who threatened, "Main na gawar nahin hu and main bahut pyar se baat karta hu. Yaha sab dekh rahe haina, hisaab se baat karo, 2 minute mein bhoot banadunga.”

For the unversed, a video of Rajat Dalal went viral in which his car hit a bike while he was speeding. He faced backlash for his dangerous driving, which resulted in a biker being hit and thrown to the ground. The video, reportedly filmed by a passenger in Dalal's SUV, shows him speeding through a crowded highway in the Delhi-NCR region at an alarming 140 km/h. Despite warnings from a woman next to him urging him to slow down, Dalal arrogantly dismissed her concerns, responding casually with, “Aap befikar raho (Don’t worry).”

Rajat Dalal, now again was seen doing rash driving & hitting a biker



After hitting the biker he says- Roj ka yehi kaam hai mera



Such people should be behind bars, idk how he came out of the jail last time @DeepikaBhardwaj pic.twitter.com/zsLo8mS5bZ — Chauhan (@Platypus_10) August 29, 2024

Meanwhile, here's the final list of Bigg Boss 18 contestants - Vivian Dsena, Shehzada Dhami, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Chahat Pandey, Alice Kaushik, Chum Darang, Nyra Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, Avinash Mishra, Hema Sharma aka Viral Aunty, Arfeen Khan and his wife Sara Arfeen Khan. Along with the 18 humans, a donkey named Gadhraj has been named as the 19th contestant by Salman Khan and will be seen inside the Bigg Boss 18 house.

