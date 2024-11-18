In Bigg Boss 18's upcoming episode, Rajat Dalal will get into a heated argument with fellow contestants Shilpa Shirodkar and Karan Veer Mehra.

Rajat Dalal is currently inside the Bigg Boss 18 house and has been getting much attention. He has been in the news for his conflicts with Vivian Dsena and his recent friendship with Digvijay Rathee, making him one of the most talked-about personalities right now.

In Bigg Boss 18's upcoming episode, Rajat Dalal will get into a heated argument with fellow contestants Shilpa Shirodkar and Karan Veer Mehra. During the fight, Rajat crosses the line, making personal remarks, including questioning what Shilpa has achieved in the last 50 years and disrespectfully referring to her by calling her “Tu.”

The argument intensifies as Shilpa hits back, telling Rajat that if the entire entertainment industry were to unite against him, he would have no place left. Karan Veer Mehra also supports Shilpa and calls out Rajat’s behavior.

For those who haven't seen it, in tonight's episode, producer Sandiip Sickand was shown backing his friend Karan Veer Mehra. He questioned Karan’s decision to support Shilpa Shirodkar, despite her clear priorities being evident.

Bigg Boss 18 will soon become spicier as the makers have decided to add another wildcard contestant. As per the ETimes report, model and actress Edin Rose will soon be joining the Salman Khan-hosted show. As per the report, Edin will be the third wildcard contestant after Spilitsvilla contestants, Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor.

The portal quoted a source closer to production who confirmed her participation. "We aim to keep the excitement alive inside the house by adding new elements at regular intervals. Bringing Edin Rose into the mix is part of our strategy to not only stir things up but also infuse some glamour into the show."

Born in Dubai, Edin moved to India around 2020. The passion for acting encouraged her to take the big step and relocate to another location. After the struggle of three years, Edin finally landed a work opportunity with Telugu superstar Ravi Teja. Edin was part of a special dance number in Ravanasura. Edin's stint with Ravi gave her the perfect platform among the masses. Edin has been quiet on social media. The actress regularly posts her hot pictures and videos for her 691K followers, keeping them entertained and bewitched by her beauty.