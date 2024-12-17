The Bigg Boss 18 'Time God' task took a dramatic turn when most contestants started throwing colours at each other’s paintings in an attempt to sabotage their opponents' work.

In a dramatic twist on Bigg Boss 18, tensions reached a boiling point during the intense 'Time God' task, where contestants were divided into two groups and competed fiercely for a chance to become contenders in the next selection.

The task's goal was to impress Avinash, the current Time God, through a creative painting challenge. However, what started as a creative activity quickly descended into chaos. The contestants, eager to secure their place in the competition, clashed over strategies and execution.

Tomorrow Episode Promo: Time God Task - Rajat Dalal vs Karanveerpic.twitter.com/xuzZpbU8Gq — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 16, 2024

The Bigg Boss 18 'Time God' task took a dramatic turn when most contestants started throwing colours at each other’s paintings in an attempt to sabotage their opponents' work. However, things escalated when Karan Veer Mehra unexpectedly pushed Rajat Dalal into the pool. Rajat, who slipped as he fell, was furious about the aggressive move and charged toward Karan Veer in anger. The tension quickly intensified, and fellow contestants rushed in to intervene.

Meanwhile, Vivian Dsena, following advice from his wife Nouran, makes a bold decision by nominating Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar, marking the end of his friendship with Karan.

While nominating Karan, Vivian confidently declared, "Dosti, frenemy, let me make it clear… main tera dost nahi hu." He also mentioned that Shilpa was unclear in her gameplay, which led him to nominate her as well. His straightforward statement shocked many of the housemates, leaving Karan visibly taken aback.

The turning point came during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode when Vivian’s wife, Nouran, made a surprise appearance. In the segment, she openly criticised Vivian’s loyalty to Karan. “You having a soft spot for him really boils my blood. He’s been using you since the third week,” she said, making her feelings clear.

She went on to criticize Vivian for not being assertive enough. “Be vocal. Why aren’t you confronting those who are manipulating you? Whether it’s Shilpa or Karan… Karan has already said he doesn’t want to be your friend. You don’t always have to be a problem solver. Stand up for yourself,” she urged. Her emotional words left Vivian deep in thought, making him reflect on his actions.