Rajat Dalal will be seen getting into a physical fight with Avinash Mishra after supporting Vivian D'Sena.

Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra have been making headlines with their constant arguments and fights. However, things are about to get even more intense in the upcoming episodes.

Rajat will be seen getting into a physical fight with Avinash after supporting Vivian D'Sena. In the upcoming episode of the show, Vivian and Rajat will get into a heated argument, after which Rajat will attempt to touch Vivian. However, Vivian will turn around and walk away.

Feeling irritated by Rajat’s actions, Avinash will step in to confront him. Rajat, in a mocking tone, will say, "Dekhiye guru ji, aapka chela aapke liye khada hota hai." This will only escalate the tension, and Rajat will end up pushing Avinash. The other contestants will quickly intervene to separate the two.

This isn’t the first time Rajat and Avinash have had a heated argument. The two have made it clear that they don’t get along. On the other hand, Vivian Dsena tends to avoid getting involved in any physical confrontations with Rajat, often choosing to stay away from the drama.

Two groups have already been formed in the Bigg Boss 18 house and the only individual player in the house is Bigg Boss himself. However, netizens are furious with the makers for ‘ruining’ Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang’s ‘organic’ bond.

On Friday (November 1), on the occasion of Diwali, Salman Khan graced the stage and gave some reality checks to the contestants. He questioned Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang’s bond and told them about their hashtags and reels being made on social media thinking they have something more than friendship. While Karan Veer took it sportingly, Chum looked visibly uncomfortable with it. This incident has left netizens furious with the makers who claim that the makers have ‘ruined’ the organic bond of Karan and Chum.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.