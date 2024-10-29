Rajat Dalal fumes in anger after Avinash Mishra causes trouble for Chahat Pandey, fans have hilarious reactions to their fight.

Rajat Dalal is one of the housemates who hasn't decided which group he is a part of and keeps changing his stance and bonds with people on the basis of what he thinks is right. The new promo shows Rajat Dalal getting into a physical fight with Avinash Mishra for Chahat Pandey.

The clip opens with Chahat Pandey asking Avinash Mishra if he has completed his duty, to which he replies that he is not responsible for answering her and will do the duty of his will. Chahat gets frustrated with Avinash's behavior and breaks down. Seeing this, Rajat Dalal gets angry and can be heard questioning Avinash why is he troubling Chahat at night. This was followed by Chahat saying, "he should get two tight slaps."

Chahat Pandey ko pareshaan karne par Rajat Dalal ko aaya Avinash Mishra par Gussa pic.twitter.com/g2IGB6eVZf — #BiggBossTak(@BiggBossTak) October 28, 2024

Rajat Dalal was then heard announcing, "No one will trouble a girl here for no reason." Cut to Avinash coming close for a verbal fight with Rajat, however, Rajat picked him up with his elbows and pinned him to the wall. Avinash was then seen shouting, "You are scared of me," to which Rajat replied, "Tere papaji ka ghar nahi hai yeh (this is not your father's house)."

The intense fight garnered mixed reactions, however, there were fans who joked about Rajat Dalal having feelings for Chahat Pandey. One of the comments read, "Rajat bhai ka pyar hai wo ab, Avinash ki batti banayege rajat bhaiyya (She is Rajat's love, now Avinash will have to pay for it)." Another user commented, "Rajat bhai sache pyar me hai (he is in true love)." Another comment read, "I think correct line is apni pasandida aurat ko preshan krne pr ayaa ek mard ko gussa."

While it's not clear in the promo if Rajat Dalal has hit Avinash Mishra or not, it will be interesting to see if Bigg Boss will take an action against Rajat for getting physical or not. The show is available to watch on Colors TV and JioCinema.

