Bigg Boss 18 premiere live updates: Salman Khan returns as OG host with 'time ka taandav', know when, where to watch

Salman Khan returns as the OG host for the 18th season of Bigg Boss with a unique theme of 'time ka taandav'.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 01:56 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Bigg Boss 18 premiere live updates: Salman Khan returns as OG host with 'time ka taandav', know when, where to watch
Salman Khan Bigg Boss 18
The most popular reality show on Indian television is back and fans couldn't be more excited. Salman Khan is back to entertain the audience as the host of Bigg Boss' new season. The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18 is set to take place today at 9 pm on Colors and Jio Cinema. 

While the makers of the show have kept the excitement high by sharing cryptic videos of the contestants who are going to compete for the trophy this season, netizens have already speculated some of the names. Salman Khan will unveil the unique theme of 'time ka taandav' today at Bigg Boss 18's premiere and will introduce the contestants that are going to keep you hooked to your TV screens for the next 15 weeks. Take a look at the live updates here: 

Bigg Boss 18 house tour

Here's a look at all the luxurious amenities that the Bigg Boss 18 house has to offer. From unique designs of the bedroom to 107 cameras, here's what all new the Bigg Boss 18 house has to suit its new theme of 'time ka taandav'

This time, Bigg Boss has divided the house into three parts keeping in mind the theme of Time Ka Tandav. The house has been turned into a cave hotel with 107 cameras, which is the most from any other season. Salman Khan's show will be aired Mon-Fri at 10 pm and Sat-Sun (Weekend Ka Vaar) at 9 pm. As per several reports, the winner of Bigg Boss will walk away with Rs 50 lakhs, similar to the previous season where comedian Munawar Faruqui took home the trophy and cash prize.

