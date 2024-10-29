Nyrraa Banerji has clarified that there was no "love angle" between her and Shehzada Dhami in Bigg Boss 18.

Nyrraa Banerji has become the third contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 18 after Hema Sharma and Muskan Bamne. During the show, her name was linked to Shehzada Dhami. Now, in one of the interviews post her eviction, Nyrraa has opened up on her equation with Shehzada.

Talking to Indian Express Screen, the actress clarified that there was no "love angle" between her and Shehzada. She stated, "Shehzada and I are best friends. Both of us, along with Shrutika, would spend a lot of time together. If you hear my conversations with Shehzada it was always about strategy. So how was I trying to create a love angle? It was a stupid narrative."

In the same conversation, Nyrraa accused Karan Veer Mehra of triggering other contestants inside the house. She stated, "Karan would pass weird comments at me in the gym, but I didn’t want to associate with him that way. Karan said those things because I didn’t pay attention to him. Even though he started the game very well, he was triggering. You don’t know Karan's next move. He is very smart, if he starts acting in the right way, he can take the lead. But his image is already formed. He is insecure of Vivian Dsena. He thought he would head this family, but both Vivian and Karan want to handle one gang. They are trying to be alpha males but in vain."

Apart from Shehzada, Vivian, and Karan, the other participants currently locked in Bigg Boss 18 house are Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shrutika Arjun, Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik, Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey, and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show streams on JioCinema and is telecast on Colors daily.

