Nyra Banerjee is the latest celebrity to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 18.

After the contestants voted out the Anupamaa actress Muskan Bamne from Bigg Boss 18 earlier this week, now another famous TV actress Nyra Banerjee has been eliminated from the show based on audiences' votes. Nyra's eviction took place in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode telecast on Colors and streamed on JioCinema on Sunday, October 27.

The third week in Bigg Boss 18 saw double elimination. First, Muskan was eliminated based on her less contribution inside the house. She was voted out by her fellow housemates. After her eviction, Bigg Boss had announced that another eviction will take place in the Weekend Ka Vaar. Among the nominated contestants Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Nyra Banerjee, and Avinash Mishra, Nyra received the lowest votes from the audience and was ousted from the show.

In the Sunday episode, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty also came to promote their upcoming film Singham Again. It is the fifth installment in the Cop Universe after Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. The cop drama also features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. It will also feature Salman Khan in a cameo appearance. He will reprise his character of Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg franchise.

The threequel in the Singham series will clash at the box office with another threequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The third part in the horror comedy franchise is helmed by Anees Bazmee and stars Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene in the leading roles. Both movies are expected to set the box office on fire this Diwali on November 1.

