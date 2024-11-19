The new wild card, Edin Rose has entered Bigg Boss 18 with a mindset of slamming Avinash Mishra. She went on to compare him to a dog and yells at him saying, "Baap mat ban yaha."

Bigg Boss 18: Wild card contestant Edin Rose has waged war against Avinash Mishra. As soon as she entered, Edin had her first argument with Avinash. In today's episode, Edin and Avinash will be seen mocking each other. Edin went on to call Avinash a dog. In the new promo, Edin is seen having a conversation with housemates, and she slams Avinash saying, "Nahi pasand hai tu."

Edin calls herself a "goddess" with attitude and this leaves Rajat and Avinash stunned. Avinash tries to mock Edin, asks her to introduce herself properly. He says, "Nahi idhar sab apne baare mein thoda sa bata dete hai." And then Edin instantly cuts him, "Teacher mat ban. Baap mat ban. Bhokta rehta hai din bhar." Eisha Singh hears the argument and says that Edin has already planned to stay at loggerheads with Avinash. On the other side, Avinash asks Edin why is arguing with him, and she says, "Jab take is ghar mein hu na. Teri naak mein dum kar ke hi jaungi."

Bigg Boss dropped three surprises, or can say bombs in the house by welcoming wild card contestants Edin Rose, dentist-turned-actress Yamini Malhotra and social media influencer Aditi Mistry. Their entry leaves the boys excited, and they show over-enthusiasm in helping them out. Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, and Avinash Mishra were seen making extra efforts to help the girls out, and this makes Eisha, Alice Kaushik, and Kashish Kapoor jealous.

In another promo, Shilpa Shirodkar is seen breaking down in front of Karan. Shilpa regrets her decision to choose Vivian Dsena over him to make Time God. Karan confronts Shilpa and while listening to him, she starts crying and apologises for making a wrong decision.

The Tuesday episode will be an interesting mix of spice and emotional moments. Bigg Boss 18 will air on Colors, and you can enjoy 24/7 live footage on JioCinema.

