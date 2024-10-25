Netizens slam Avinash Mishra, call him 'aggressive, arrogant' after he charges at this girl in Bigg Boss 18.

Avinash Mishra has been grabbing headlines with his behaviour in Bigg Boss 18. Despite being closed in jail of the house, the actor has attracted all the attention of the housemates. Now, his behavior in the recent promo has irked netizens.

Earlier, when Avinash Mishra charged at Chum Darang, Rajat Dalal made a remark about girls not being safe inside the house with him. Netizens and even the host, Salman Khan slammed the housemates and Rajat for the remark. However, now the netizens can be seen calling Rajat right after the new promo shows Avinash Mishra behaving 'aggressively', charging at Shrutika Arjun after she was defending Alice Kaushik.

Bigg Boss recently gave the task of acquiring a ration from Avinash Mishra and Arfeen Khan (the two people in jail) to the housemates in which they had to sacrifice something close to them to get the ration. However, even when Alice Kaushik sacrificed her father's ring, she didn't get the things she wanted for her ration. This infuriated all the housemates including Shrutika, who was then seen defending Alice and asking Avinash to give whatever she asked for as she made a big sacrifice for it.

Avinash got angry and charged at Shrutika, telling her, "Go sit down quietly in your place. She (Alice) can talk for herself." The clip is now going viral on social media with fans slamming Avinash for his 'arrogant' behaviour. One of the tweets read, "Maturity is when you realise #RajatDalal wasn't wrong when he had said, 'Ladkiya iske sath safe nahi hai'" Another user wrote, "OMYGOD I got so furious to see this even on TV . Shrutika's husband should definitely take action against him. The way he was charging towards her." Another wrote, "Body language hi aggressive hai." Another commented, "I can’t I wanna slap the shit out of him. BB really needs to do something about him otherwise I can’t watch anymore. He is just making me so uncomfortable and so helpless when you can’t do anything. I can’t watch this bullshit !!!"

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us