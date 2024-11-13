In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, arch rivals Vivian Dsena and Chahat Pandey turned 'frenemies' for coffee.

In the latest episode, Chahat asked the voice of Bigg Boss to send Vivian’s beloved French coffee. She said, "Bigg Boss please Vivian ki coffee bhej dijiye." Vivian hilariously responded, "Isne jabse coffee peeli hai yeh mere peeche padhi hui hai, yeh kam se kam din main ek aadh baar pooch leti hai aayi kya? Isko kaise itna maza aa raha hai, jab mujhe nahi aa raha yeh coffee peeke."

Chahat, who had previously drank Vivian’s last of the coffee in anger, added, "Ek number coffee thi woh." To which, Vivian then gave her directions on how to drink the freshly brewed hot cuppa that he makes. "Us coffee main doodh mat daalna, shakkar mat daalna." Replying to him, Chahat said that she will first taste and then will decide what all to add to the coffee and see how it is. To which, Vivian in banter says, "Kadvi lagegi meri shabdon ki tarah."

When this video was shared online, netizens shared their amusing reactions. One of them wrote, "Rajat Dalal crying in the corner", as Rajat is becoming good friends with Chahat and is going against Vivian with each passing day. Another Bigg Boss fan wrote, "Now, this has become a new love triange, Vivian - Coffee - Chahat."

This week seven housemates are nominated for eviction. The names include Rajat Dalal, Digvijay Rathee, Karan Veer Mehra, Shrutika Arjun, Chum Darang, Tajinder Bagga, and Kashish Kapoor. Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV and episodes also digitally stream on JioCinema.

