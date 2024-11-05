The controversial fitness trailer Rajat Dalal shut down Bigg Boss in the most recent episode with his epic comeback.

Rajat Dalal had a loyal fan base even before entering Bigg Boss 18. Known for his multiple controversies, the fitness influencer is now earnig more fans after his appearance in Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18. Rajat is known for his witty one-liners, and in the most recent episode, he even trolled Bigg Boss.

A clip from the Monday's episode has gone viral on social media, in which Rajat is seen interacting with Bigg Boss. In the video, the new wild card contestant Digvijay Singh Rathee tells Rajat, "Mujhe code word nahi samajh me aa raha hai (I am unable to understand the code word)." Bigg Boss' voice is then heard saying, "Rajat, seedhe seedhe puch lijiye na, unhe code word nahi samajh me aa raha hai (Rajat, why don't you ask him directly, he can't understand the code word)." To which Rajat replies, "Samay ka saath insaan khud hi seekh jayega, yaha sabse acchi cheez wo hi hai (The best part in this house is that people learn as time passes)."

Bigg Boss responds, "Line bohot acchi thi, lekin kehna kya chah rahe the woh samajh nahi aaya (Line was good but I could not understand what did you mean to say). Rajat then gives his savage reply, "Bigg Boss thodi gehri thi, zor lagaaoge to aa jayega (Bigg Boss what I said is a bit deep, if you apply your mind, you will understand)." Hearing his epic comeback, the contestants are seen shocked while Shrutika Arjun and Chahat Pandey burst out with laughter. This clip is now going viral with netizens hailing Rajat Dalal for "insulting" the makers.

Reacting to the video, one netizen wrote, "Gazab beizzati kar di Bigg Boss ki (This was amazing insult directed towards Bigg Boss)", while another added, "I think he's just so frustrated with Bigg Boss' biasedness. Baat baat pe sabko tokte hai siwaye apne laadlo ke. It's getting too much." "This season's #BiggBoss deserves this treatment", read another comment.

Apart from Digvijay, Kashish Kapoor has also entered Bigg Boss 18 this week as the second wild card contestant. The episodes are telecast on Colors and stream on JioCinema daily. The OTT platform also provided the exclusive 24x7 footage from inside the show and interviews of the eliminated contestants.

READ | Meet Rasha Thadani, Raveena Tandon's 19-year-old glamorous daughter, set to make her debut opposite Ajay Devgn's...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.