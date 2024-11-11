Kashish Kapoor and Vivian Dsena will be seen involved in a heated argument in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18.

Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Singh entered the Bigg Boss 18 house as the first two wildcards recently. While they remained a bit silent in their first week, the two of them are now involving themselves more in the show. In the Monday episode, Kashish will be seen having a verbal argument with Vivian Dsena.

In the last week, Bigg Boss had taken away the coffee from the ration as a penalty after Kashish broke the house rules by speaking in English. Now, in the latest promo, Vivian was seen blaming Kashish for her fault. She asked Vivian to talk to her properly first without raising his voice. In their fight, netizens have sided with Kashish.

Reacting to the promo, one netizen wrote, "Laadle ki band baja di", as Vivian is often referred to as the Darling of Bigg Boss this season. One netizen added, "And this is the reason why we don't like Vivian, he is so arrogant." Another comment read, "Vivian knows only to walk off from the conversations, he is doing nothing in the show. Bigg Boss and Colors channel should stop being biased towards him. The show is getting boring now."

Meanwhile, in the Sunday episode, Arfeen Khan became the fifth contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 18 after Hema Sharma, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrra Banerjee, and Muskan Bamne. Gunaratna Sadavarte left the show due to his professional committments, but hasn't yet returned. The other contestants locked inside Bigg Boss 18 are Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Chahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, Alice Kaushik, Eisha Singh, Tajinder Bagga, Shilpa Shirodkar, Sara Khan, Shrutika Arjun, and Chum Darang.

