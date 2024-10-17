Netizens slam Vivian Dsena for 'showing attitude' when Chahat Pandey tried to apologise to him.

Bigg Boss 18 has audience hooked to their screens since the very first day. With loads of drama, fights taking place in the house each day, the entertainment for the fans doesn't seen to stop. However, the audience have now been devided over Vivian Dsena and Chahat Pandey's regular fights.

Whether it's the issue of beds or using the washroom, the two have been fighting with each other since day 1. Recently a video went viral on social media wherein Chahat could be seen apologising and trying to sort things out with Vivian. While she was seen talking politely, Bigg Boss fans felt Vivian's behaviour towards her was still rude.

Surprisingly, #ChahatPandey is more mature than #VivianDsena. The way she directly came to vivian to resolve the issue between them is appreciatiable…. #Biggboss18 #BB18 pic.twitter.com/G5dxMfw7sC — Simmi (@SnuggleKitty) October 16, 2024

In the video, the actress was seen clearing things from her side and aplogising for the tone which hurt Vivian. Reacting to the video, fans slammed Vivian for being 'egoistic' and wrote, "Chahat was so polite & made an effort to start a positive conversation with Uncle Vivian. But just look at this Vivian, acting so rudely towards her as if he's a judge in a courtroom." Another tweet read, "Chahat's being sensible, but Vivian's ego is still out of control." Another user wrote, "Surprisingly, #ChahatPandey is more mature than #VivianDsena. The way she directly came to Vivian to resolve the issue between them is appreciatiable…"

Recently, Vivian Dsena created a ruckus after Chahat Pandey used the washroom without 'asking' him. The whole house went against the actor and even the audience slammed the him for his behaviour towards the actress. The sympathy towards Chahat is growing day by day with housemates targetting her.

This week, Chahat Pandey, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shrutika, Avinash, Alice Kaushik, and Tajjendra Bagga among the other four contestants have been nominated. It will be interesting to see who is going to be the first contestant to get evicted from Salman Khan's show.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.