Ektaa Kapoor gets criticised for being a 'biased host' on Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar.

After watching the drama in the house the whole week, netizens wait for the Weekend Ka Vaar to see Salman Khan bashing the contestants. However, this week, Ektaa Kapoor replaced Salman as host and the way she hosted the show has drawn immense criticism.

Though the promo of Bigg Boss 18 showed Ektaa Kapoor slamming Vivian Dsena for being arrogant, the episode saw her defending him in every way possible and ‘whitewashing’ his and his group’s image. Ektaa questioned everyone who went against Vivian this week and instead of giving him a reality check, she sided with him to slam other contestants. This has irked netizens.

Netizens slammed Ektaa Kapoor for being biased and called her ‘biggest clown’. One of the users wrote, “Ektaa Kapoor is the biggest clown who was openly biased towards Vivian and his gang (chugli gang).” Another tweet read, “Weren’t there enough people who were overacting already in the house that they needed to call Ektaa Kapoor? She only listened to what she wanted to.” Another tweet read, “Disappointed with Ektaa Kapoor. The amount of favouritism they are doing towards Vivian and his group is pathetic.”

Ektaa Kapoor was seen slamming Rajat Dalal for ‘faking’ respect towards women, and abusing the housemates. However, Rajat was seen giving her back-to-back counters. This impressed netizens. Viewers appreciated Rajat for giving it back to Ektaa Kapoor and putting the right points forward. One of the tweets read, “Rajat Dalal owned the Weekend Ka Vaar by giving it back to Ektaa Kapoor.” Another wrote, “Rajat Dalal was giving enough counters. He definitely uses cuss words which isn’t right but he’s still better than many snakes in the house. Slowly becoming his fan.” Another wrote, “Rajat Dalal defended himself well. Ektaa Kapoor had no comeback.”

The Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar will be now hosted by Rohit Shetty. However, the promo has disappointed the audience once again as he was seen slamming Karan Veer Mehra, calling him lost in the game. Netizens are furious with Bigg Boss 18 makers for continuous bias towards Vivian Dsena and his group (Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik). It will be interesting to see if Rohit Shetty will address other problems in the house or get slammed for being biased again.

