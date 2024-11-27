Eisha Singh is being called as "the most disgusting contestant ever" after she character assassinated Karan Veer Mehra.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, three contenders of new Time God were chosen - Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, and Edin Rose. When Eisha reached the final stage, she called Karan Veer Mehra to her. Karan replied to her that if he will come, she will call him cheap. But when Eisha was sharing this incident with Avinash Tiwary and Rajat Dalal, she twisted Karan's words. She said that Karan told her that he will become cheap if he comes near here.

Netizens noticed how Eisha manipulated Karan's words and called her 'the most disgusting contestant ever'. One of them wrote, "#EishaSingh has to be the most disgusting contestant EVER what a fucking bitch, can’t wait for her eviction and see how she gets 10x the hate #AliceKaushik is getting right now. This thing has officially made me a hater", while another added, "Evil Eisha living upto her name and twisting the word & meaning of what #KaranveerMehra said! KV - You will call me cheap. Eisha - He said I will become cheap if I come. And then they wonder why we don’t like them! Rotten to the core." "Sometimes, I just wish I could jump inside the screen and punch Eisha Singh's vile and poisonous face soo harddd! Such a foul mouthed woman", read another post.

This week seven contestants are nominated for eviction - Avinash Mishra, Tajinder Bagga, Karan Veer Mehra, Kashish Kapoor, Sara Khan, Shrutika Arjun, and Vivian Dsena. There will be two evictions this week. One out of these seven will be voted out based on public votes and the 14 housemates will also vote and eliminate one out of the three wildcards - Yamini Malhotra, Aditi Mistry, and Edin Rose.

