Muskan Bamne was voted out by other contestants from Bigg Boss 18 earlier this week.

Muskan Bamne became the second contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 18 earlier this week. The housemates had to vote out one contestants among Muskan, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, and Sara Arfeen Khan based on their contribution inside the house and the Anupamaa actress got the most votes, and hence, had to leave the show.

Now, in an interview with Screen, Muskan had defended Avinash's actions of not providing ration to the housemates. She said, "I don’t know if it was fair or unfair, but in the jail, Avinash had no other powers. He was using the powers like anybody else would have. He was giving basic ration to all. Food was cooked every day. Everyone had eaten. People had a problem with how he spoke and his comments."

Muskan also shared that she started overthinking inside the Bigg Boss 18 house as she added, "There was a point when I started to feel that there was no one I could openly speak to. People had their own groups; friendships were developing, so I felt they might not want to listen to me. I started to overthink, which left me overwhelmed. The show did not take a toll on me mentally. I just went a little overboard with the overthinking. The first week was difficult, but then I started to gel with everyone. I have now opened up. I speak up now. The show has made me confident, especially when it comes to talking to people."

After Muskan's eviction mid-week, now another eviction will take place in the Weekend Ka Veer episode on Sunday, October 27. The nominated contestants are Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, and Nyra Banerjee. Bigg Boss 18 episodes are telecast on Colors and streamed on JioCinema daily. The OTT platform also provides exclusive 24x7 footage from inside the house.

