Gunaratna Sadavarte is a lawyer from Maharashtra who took on the state's 2018 reservation for the Maratha community in the Supreme Court, successfully arguing that it violated constitutional principles.

He comes from Nanded and studied in Aurangabad and Mumbai, where he was active in various movements. He started the "Samyak Vidyarthi Andolan" to help students with their issues. A few years ago, he moved to Mumbai to practice law.

Before becoming a lawyer, he was a medical doctor and did a Ph.D. in the Constitution of India. He has served twice as president of the Bar Association of 'Mat' and has been involved in the Bar Council Summit.

About his family:

Sadavarte's father, Nivritti Sadavarte, worked in the police department and was elected to the Nanded Municipal Corporation from the Bahujan Federation of the Republican Party of India.

Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte is married to Advocate Dr. Jayshree Patil, and they have a daughter named Zane, inspired by the Buddhist concept of 'Zen.'

On August 22, 2018, when the Crystal Plaza building in Paral caught fire, 10-year-old Zane, a third grader, helped by suggesting safety measures. Despite the smoke, she advised 17 people in the building to wet towels and use them as masks to breathe. Following her guidance, they avoided suffocation, saving their lives. For her bravery, Zane was awarded the National Gallantry Award by the President.

Challenged Maratha reservation

In 2018, the Maharashtra government granted reservation to the Maratha community under the 'Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC)' category. Gunaratna Sadavarte argued that this reservation was unconstitutional and should be revoked.

On May 5, 2021, a five-judge panel of the Supreme Court agreed together to cancel the reservation given to the Maratha community under the SEBC Act.

Was attacked, set to be killed

Sadavarte has received thousands of threats for filing his petition against the Maratha reservation. Inside the house, he revealed that he went to jail and claimed that he was set to be encountered by Police.

