Bigg Boss 18 will see another major fight between Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra in the Monday episode.

Bigg Boss 18 is clearly seeing two gangs headed by Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra. While Shilpa Shirodkar, Shrutika Arjun, and Chum Darang are on Karan's side; Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik, and Vivian Dsena are backing Avinash. The rest six contestants - Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, and Shehzada Dhami - are still figuring out their place inside the house.

On Monday, the viewers will see another fight between Karan and Avinash. In the promo, Avinash is seen accusing Karan of stealing coffee. The latter responds that he doesn't need to steal things. Avinash asks him if it would be okay with him if he moves his stuff, to which Karan threatens him and hits back, "Agar koi mera personal samaan haath lagaate hue dikh gaya, toh main ukhaad ke fenk dunga uska haath (If I see somebody touching my personal stuff, I will break his hand right then and there)."

Meanwhile, in the episode telecast on Colors and streamed on JioCinema on Sunday, Nyra Banerjee becomes the third contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 18 after Hema Sharma and Muskan Bamne. Gunaratna Sadavarte has left the show to complete his professional commitments and soon will be back inside the house.

The Sunday episode also saw Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty promoting their upcoming film Singham Again. The actor and filmmaker also confirmed Salman Khan's cameo in the upcoming action thriller. Salman will be making his entry into the Cop Universe in his Dabangg avatar, Chulbul Pandey. The threequel also stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. It will clash at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on November 1.



READ | Bigg Boss 18: Netizens call Avinash Mishra 'the worst contestant in show's history' after he asks Chahat Pandey to...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.