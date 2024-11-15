Vivian Dsena reveals why Bigg Boss calls him 'ladla', and compares himself to Sidharth Shukla.

Since day 1, Bigg Boss chose his favourites in season 18, and Vivian Dsena is one of them. Vivian is the 'ladla' of Bigg Boss 18 and the actor has now finally revealed why he is called that by the channel. The video is going viral and he is getting trolled for comparing himself with Sidharth Shukla.

A Twitter user shared a video of Vivian Dsena talking to Alice Kaushik in Bigg Boss 18 house. The actor was heard saying, "Mujhe pata hai yeh ladla kyun bolte hai? kyunki mai ek lauta actor hun, actually do (Sidharth Shukla) chala gaya. Hum do hi vaise the jo channel ke saamne bethke sahi ko sahi aur galat ko galat bolte the (Do you know why they call me 'ladla'? Because I am the only actor, actually there were two of us, he left us. We were the two people who could without any fear tell the channel what's right and what's wrong)."

Vivian Dsena comparing himself to Sidharth Shukla didn't sit very well with the audience. Netizens mocked the actor. One of the comments read, "You can never be equal to Sid." Another user wrote, "Kaha Raja Bhoj aur kaha Gangu Teli." Another commented, "Many have come and many more will come but the King is one THE SIDHARTH SHUKLA." Another user wrote, "This guy comparing himself with GOAT of the Bigg Boss Sid (laughing emoji)."

In the first week, Vivian Dsena was compared to Sidharth Shukla by the audience who trolled him for trying to 'copy Sidharth'. However, after this, his wife issued a statement explaining how they both were good friends and had different personalities and urged the audience to stop the comparisons. Vivian Dsena was announced as the top 2 of Bigg Bos 18 on the premiere itself and he is now fighting to keep that title to himself.

