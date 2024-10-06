Bigg Boss 18: Know when and where to watch grand premiere of Salman Khan show, contestants list, price money

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Parliamentary panel summons SEBI Chief Buch, top Finance Ministry officials amid Adani-Hindenburg row

Viral video: Little girls’ adorable dance on Gulabi Sadi song wins heart online, watch

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Who is Maa Kushmanda? Know puja vidhi, mantra and significance

IAF set to attempt THIS record with grand air show at Chennai’s Marina Beach today

Meet Indian man, who won Rs 50000000 on TV show, lost all money, got addicted to alcohol, then started selling..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Parliamentary panel summons SEBI Chief Buch, top Finance Ministry officials amid Adani-Hindenburg row

Parliamentary panel summons SEBI Chief Buch, top Finance Ministry officials amid Adani-Hindenburg row

Viral video: Little girls’ adorable dance on Gulabi Sadi song wins heart online, watch

Viral video: Little girls’ adorable dance on Gulabi Sadi song wins heart online, watch

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Who is Maa Kushmanda? Know puja vidhi, mantra and significance

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Who is Maa Kushmanda? Know puja vidhi, mantra and significance

8 mesmerising images of space captured by ISS, NASA

8 mesmerising images of space captured by ISS, NASA

8 drinks to lower uric acid levels naturally

8 drinks to lower uric acid levels naturally

What level of uric acid is dangerous?

What level of uric acid is dangerous?

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 electric cars with the longest range

5 electric cars with the longest range

10 Aabha Paul photos and videos that rule Instagram

10 Aabha Paul photos and videos that rule Instagram

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Bigg Boss 18: Know when and where to watch grand premiere of Salman Khan show, contestants list, price money

Bigg Boss 18: Know when and where to watch grand premiere of Salman Khan show, contestants list, price money

Watch: Aamir Khan attends ex-wife Reena Dutta's father's prayer meeting with Imran Khan, Junaid, Ira Khan, Faisal Khan

Watch: Aamir Khan attends ex-wife Reena Dutta's father's prayer meeting with Imran Khan, Junaid, Ira Khan, Faisal Khan

Meet actress, Dilip Kumar, Amitabh's heroine who slapped Sanjeev Kumar, filed case against her mom, is related to...

Meet actress, Dilip Kumar, Amitabh's heroine who slapped Sanjeev Kumar, filed case against her mom, is related to...

HomeTelevision

Television

Bigg Boss 18: Know when and where to watch grand premiere of Salman Khan show, contestants list, price money

Bigg Boss will be returning with Salman Khan in its 18th season. Read on to know when, where to watch, and what to expect from the much-awaited show.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 06:08 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 18: Know when and where to watch grand premiere of Salman Khan show, contestants list, price money
Salman Khan from Bigg Boss 18
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Salman Khan will be returning to host the 18th season of Bigg Boss, and BB fans are excited to hear the taskmaster's voice again. The Hindi adaptation of the British show Big Brother has been quite successful among Indians and churned out 18 seasons with different actors responsible for hosting the show. After Arshad Warsi hosted Season One, Shilpa Shetty hosted Season Two, and Amitabh Bachchan hosted Season Three. From the fourth season, Salman Khan started hosting BB, and since then, Khan has become the face of Bigg Boss. 

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 18? 

Bigg Boss 18 will be premiered on October 6, 9 pm, on Colors and JioCinema. The 24/7 live feed will also be accessible to the audience on JioCInema. After the premiere. The show will be aired Mon-Fri at 10 pm and Sat-Sun (Weekend Ka Vaar) at 9 pm. 

Contestants list 

The confirmed list of contestants isn't out yet, but Bigg Boss 18 promises to have a big group with likes of actors, politicians, a lawyer, and influencers. Colors have dropped cryptic videos of contestants, with one claiming to be 'Colors ka beta', and another actress from the 90s calling herself co-star of Govinda, Amitabh Bachchan. Another video shows a young actor who was thrown out of his popular show. Soon after the videos were out, netizens started speculating names. 

Bigg Boss 18 price money

As per several reports, the winner of Bigg Boss will walk away with Rs 50 lakhs, similar to the previous season where comedian Munawar Faruqui took home the trophy and cash prize. However, Bigg Boss is known for introducing special money tasks that can either increase or decrease the final prize amount based on contestants’ performances

Bigg Boss theme

This time, Bigg Boss has divided its house into three parts. Due to the theme of Time Ka Tandav, Bigg Boss has turned his house into a cave hotel with 107 cameras, which is the most from any other season. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Security fortified for India vs Bangladesh T20I match in Gwalior, what's the threat

Security fortified for India vs Bangladesh T20I match in Gwalior, what's the threat

Meet woman, who switched from medical to modelling, now has net worth of 10000000, she is...

Meet woman, who switched from medical to modelling, now has net worth of 10000000, she is...

Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio as BSNL plans to roll out...

Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio as BSNL plans to roll out...

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's old diary page goes viral, it reads...

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's old diary page goes viral, it reads...

Elon Musk's X Pays Rs 43.42 crore fine in Brazil, but payment goes to...

Elon Musk's X Pays Rs 43.42 crore fine in Brazil, but payment goes to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 electric cars with the longest range

5 electric cars with the longest range

10 Aabha Paul photos and videos that rule Instagram

10 Aabha Paul photos and videos that rule Instagram

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?

Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement