Bigg Boss 18: Know when and where to watch grand premiere of Salman Khan show, contestants list, price money

Bigg Boss will be returning with Salman Khan in its 18th season. Read on to know when, where to watch, and what to expect from the much-awaited show.

Salman Khan will be returning to host the 18th season of Bigg Boss, and BB fans are excited to hear the taskmaster's voice again. The Hindi adaptation of the British show Big Brother has been quite successful among Indians and churned out 18 seasons with different actors responsible for hosting the show. After Arshad Warsi hosted Season One, Shilpa Shetty hosted Season Two, and Amitabh Bachchan hosted Season Three. From the fourth season, Salman Khan started hosting BB, and since then, Khan has become the face of Bigg Boss.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 18?

Bigg Boss 18 will be premiered on October 6, 9 pm, on Colors and JioCinema. The 24/7 live feed will also be accessible to the audience on JioCInema. After the premiere. The show will be aired Mon-Fri at 10 pm and Sat-Sun (Weekend Ka Vaar) at 9 pm.

Contestants list

The confirmed list of contestants isn't out yet, but Bigg Boss 18 promises to have a big group with likes of actors, politicians, a lawyer, and influencers. Colors have dropped cryptic videos of contestants, with one claiming to be 'Colors ka beta', and another actress from the 90s calling herself co-star of Govinda, Amitabh Bachchan. Another video shows a young actor who was thrown out of his popular show. Soon after the videos were out, netizens started speculating names.

Bigg Boss 18 price money

As per several reports, the winner of Bigg Boss will walk away with Rs 50 lakhs, similar to the previous season where comedian Munawar Faruqui took home the trophy and cash prize. However, Bigg Boss is known for introducing special money tasks that can either increase or decrease the final prize amount based on contestants’ performances

Bigg Boss theme

This time, Bigg Boss has divided its house into three parts. Due to the theme of Time Ka Tandav, Bigg Boss has turned his house into a cave hotel with 107 cameras, which is the most from any other season.