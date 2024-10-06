Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

UP: Wolf terror ends in Bahraich as villagers kill sixth and final predator

Bigg Boss 18: Know highest-paid contestants of Salman Khan’s reality show over the years

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal stopped from using Gurgaon mall’s main entrance, asked to take...

Israel: 1 killed, 9 injured at mass shooting at bus station in Beersheba

How can India qualify for Women's T20 World Cup semifinal after 6-wicket win over Pakistan?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UP: Wolf terror ends in Bahraich as villagers kill sixth and final predator

UP: Wolf terror ends in Bahraich as villagers kill sixth and final predator

Bigg Boss 18: Know highest-paid contestants of Salman Khan’s reality show over the years

Bigg Boss 18: Know highest-paid contestants of Salman Khan’s reality show over the years

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal stopped from using Gurgaon mall’s main entrance, asked to take...

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal stopped from using Gurgaon mall’s main entrance, asked to take...

Why avocado is considered a superfood?

Why avocado is considered a superfood?

Mayank Yadav creates history in IND vs BAN 1st T20I

Mayank Yadav creates history in IND vs BAN 1st T20I

Who is Nyra Banerjee, TV queen ready to rule Bigg Boss 18

Who is Nyra Banerjee, TV queen ready to rule Bigg Boss 18

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें प��ूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

'Reputation for being sex maniac...': When Rekha called herself a 'badnaam' actress because...

'Reputation for being sex maniac...': When Rekha called herself a 'badnaam' actress because...

Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, others to join Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, others to join Salman Khan show

HomeTelevision

Television

Bigg Boss 18: Know highest-paid contestants of Salman Khan’s reality show over the years

Throughout its 17 seasons, Bigg Boss has seen changes in both its themes and contestants and the prize money has also evolved over time.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 08:20 PM IST

Bigg Boss 18: Know highest-paid contestants of Salman Khan’s reality show over the years
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Fans are thrilled as India's popular reality show Bigg Boss is back with yet another season. Bigg Boss 18 will premiere tonight (October 6) at 9 PM on Colors TV and Jio Cinema. Throughout its 17 seasons, Bigg Boss has seen changes in both its themes and contestants and the prize money has also evolved over time.

Here's a look at cash prize amount in the last 17 seasons of Bigg Boss

The inaugural season of Bigg Boss aired in 2007, with actor Rahul Roy emerging as the winner and taking home a cash prize of Rs 1 crore. The season was hosted by Arshad Warsi.

Actor and reality show participant Ashutosh Kaushik won the second season of Bigg Boss, taking home a cash prize of Rs 1 crore. This season, hosted by actress Shilpa Shetty, aired in 2008. 

Vindu Dara Singh claimed victory in the third season, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, in 2009, also receiving Rs 1 crore as his prize. 

Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari won the trophy in Season 4, along with Rs 1 crore, marking the first season hosted by Salman Khan. 

Similar to the previous seasons, the cash prize for Bigg Boss Season 5 remained Rs 1 crore, with television actress Juhi Parmar emerging as the winner.

Bigg Boss Season 6 introduced a change in cash prizes, reducing the amount from Rs 1 crore to Rs 50 lakh. Actress Urvashi Dholakia emerged as the winner of this season. The Rs 50 lakh prize remained consistent until Season 10, with Gauhar Khan winning Season 7, Gautam Gulati taking the trophy for Season 8, and reality star Prince Narula winning Season 9. Manveer Gurjar claimed victory in Season 10.

Starting from Season 11, the cash prize was further decreased and varied across subsequent seasons. 

Season 11 was won by actress Shilpa Shinde, who received Rs 44 lakh. Actress Dipika Kakkar won Rs 30 lakh as a cash prize for Season 12, while late actor Sidharth Shukla took home Rs 50 lakh after winning Bigg Boss 13. In Bigg Boss 14, television actress Rubina Dilaik won Rs 36 lakh.

Actress Tejaswi Prakash secured first place in Bigg Boss 15, earning Rs 40 lakh, while the winner of the following season, MC Stan, took home Rs 31.8 lakh. 

Last year, Munawar Faruqui emerged victorious in Bigg Boss 17, winning Rs 50 lakh.

In addition to the prize money, Bigg Boss often makes headlines for the high earnings of its contestants each year.

Pamela Anderson, the Canadian-American actress, was reportedly paid Rs 2.5 crore for her three-day stay in the house, making her the highest-paid contestant in the show's history. 

Actress Rimi Sen appeared in Bigg Boss 9 and reportedly received Rs 2 crore upon signing the show.

Professional wrestler The Great Khali reportedly earned Rs 50 lakh per week during his time in the Bigg Boss house. Similarly, cricketer Sreesanth was also reported to receive Rs 50 lakh weekly throughout his stint on the show.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal stopped from using Gurgaon mall’s main entrance, asked to take...

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal stopped from using Gurgaon mall’s main entrance, asked to take...

Sachin Pilgaonkar reveals he and Amjad Khan directed most of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra’s Sholay, Ramesh Sippy only...

Sachin Pilgaonkar reveals he and Amjad Khan directed most of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra’s Sholay, Ramesh Sippy only...

Meet couple who built Rs 2250000000 company with Ratan Tata’s help, now aims to…

Meet couple who built Rs 2250000000 company with Ratan Tata’s help, now aims to…

Meet woman, who once worked as sweeper, cleared civil services exam to become SDM, later got ARRESTED due to...

Meet woman, who once worked as sweeper, cleared civil services exam to become SDM, later got ARRESTED due to...

UP: Wolf terror ends in Bahraich as villagers kill sixth and final predator

UP: Wolf terror ends in Bahraich as villagers kill sixth and final predator

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, others to join Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, others to join Salman Khan show

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement