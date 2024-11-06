Kashish Kapoor confesses she has a crush on Avinash Mishra's physique.

Avinash Mishra has been the talk of the town since Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 18 started. Whether it's for his fights with the housemates or him being bashed by the host, the actor has been grabbing headlines. Now, the wildcard contestant, Kashish Kapoor, who called him 'badtameez' confessed having a crush on his physique.

In the recent episode, Kashish was seen talking about Shilpa Shirodkar when she confessed, "I can watch him doing workouts the whole day. I have a crush on Avinash’s body." She further added the reason why she's staying away from him and said that he's always surrounded by Alice Kaushik and Eisha Singh. "I haven’t had a chance to interact with Avinash since I came as Wildcard because Alice and Eisha are around him every time. Alice and Eisha uske chipke rehte hai."

Kashish Kapoor dropped a bomb on the very first day she entered the show. She had a verbal fight with Eisha Singh which divided the netizens. While some sided with Kashish and appreciated her for giving Eisha a 'reality check', others called her out for her behaviour and called Eisha the 'real queen'. Their rivalry is quite visible from the day Kashish entered the show with a perspective after already watching the episodes.

While the house is devided into two groups already, the dynamics are however, changing with wildcards entering the show. Now, its the whole house vs Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik. As Vivian is currently the time god of Bigg Boss 18, his decisions have affected the other group who have been calling him biased.

Now, according to the new promo, Bigg Boss has assigned a new task dividing the house into two teams that will decide the new time god between Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena. Earlier too, they both were the contenders for the post and now it will be interesting to see if Karan Veer can snatch the throne from Vivian.

