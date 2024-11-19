After Rajat Dalal mocked Kashish Kapoor for leaving Splitsvilla 15 for money, she hit back at him for hitting a biker with his overspeeding SUV.

Since the last week when Rajat Dalal became Time God, he has been voicing his opinions more sharply and loudly in the Bigg Boss 18 house. In the Monday episode, after the nominations, he was seen fighting with Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, and Kashish Kapoor. While the first two couldn't shut him down, Kashish roasted him brutally.

Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Singh Rathee were last seen in Splitsvilla 15 earlier this year. In the finale, Kashish chose money and quit the show, leaving Digvijay heartbroken. They entered Bigg Boss 18 together as the first two wildcard entries. In the last episode, Rajat mocked Kashish and said, "Main kabhi laalach me toh nahi palta (I have never turned back due to greed)". Kashish answered her back and stated, "Maine kabhi kisi ko gaadiyon se toh nahi udaaya shayad (I have never hit someone with my car)." Rajat had hit a biker while overspeeding his SUV on a Delhi-NCR highway in August this year, and was brutally condemned for the same.

Bow down to Kashish "Badass" Kapoor

Dalal ko Bina Detergent ke dho dala#KashishKapoor #BiggBoss18 pic.twitter.com/ES6ElvJuFm — Kashish (@ikashahhh) November 18, 2024

Meanwhile, three new wildcards will enter the show in the Tuesday episode. The three sizzling ladies are model Edin Rose, social media influencer Aditi Mistry, and dentist-turned-actress Yamini Malhotra. These three will change the entire dynamics in the house. It is reported that three handsome hunks will also enter the show as wildcards soon.

Apart from Colors TV, the Bigg Boss 18 episodes are also streamed on JioCinema daily. The viewers can watch the exclusive 24x7 live footage from inside the Bigg Boss house on the OTT platform. Salman Khan hosts the Weekend Ka Vaar, while Ravi Kishan is seen hosting a small segment titled Hayye-Daiyya with Ravi Bhaiya, Garda Uda Denge.

READ | Not Salman Khan, this superstar was first choice for Karan Arjun; he was even offered Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 3 but...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.