TELEVISION
Kashish Kapoor blushes while seeing Avinash Mishra working out in Bigg Boss 18, calls him 'snack'
Wildcard contestants Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee have already made their place in the house. Even though Kashish expressed her displeasure with Avinash Mishra’s behaviour in her intro video, she now seems to be having a change of heart.
Kashish’s video crushing over Avinash Mishra’s physique is going viral on social media. In the video shared by JioCinema, She can be seen drooling over Avinash’s physique as he works out in the house. Kashish was heard saying, “his arms, and abs are next level shredded. He was working out and I couldn’t take my eyes off him.” Shilpa Shirodkar then added, “We can ask Digvijay and Avinash to do an abs workout topless,” to which Kashish replied, “If I say it will look wrong, you say it.”
Kashish was seen blushing hard while adoring Avinash Mishra as he completed his workout. She further added, “What’s the need for food when we have snacks here? Just need 1 hour dose of his workout.”Netizens had mixed reactions to the video. One of the users wrote, "Didn't expect this from Shilpa at least. Kaisai dekh rahi thi Avinash ko jaise kha jayengi." Another user wrote, "Didn't she find Avinash 'badtameez'? what happened now?" Another slammed her and wrote, "She was the same pick me girl in splitsvilla too."
Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee entered the Bigg Boss 18 house last weekend ka vaar. Their beef goes long back from their Splitsvilla X5 days when Kashish betrayed Digvijay in the finale task and took away the prize money leaving Dogvijay with nothing. The two were the most talked about contestants of that reality show and now it will be interesting to see if they are able to make their place in the house which has already been divided into two groups and contestants who have already made their place in the audiences' hearts.
