Karan Veer Mehra will be seen in an ugly war of words with Eisha Singh in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18.

After Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, and Digvijay Singh, Eisha Singh has become the new Time God in the Bigg Boss 18 house. She was competing with Edin Rose and Vivian Dsena in the task, and Shilpa Shirodkar choose her as the winner being the sanchalak. In her first task as Time God, Eisha has shown her true colours.

In the latest promo for the upcoming episode, the contestants are seen involved in the ration task. When Eisha will become bias and prefer Avinash Mishra over Karan Veer Mehra, the latter will slam her. Karan is seen shouting, "Let the task gets cancelled, I will not listen to what Eisha is saying." Karan also went on to slam Shilpa for choosing Eisha as the Time God because he himself was supporting Edin. Realising her mistake, Shilpa joins with Karan and decided not to do the task. Digvijay is also seen supporting both of them as the rest of the housemates are seen shocked.

This week seven contestants are nominated for eviction - Avinash Mishra, Tajinder Bagga, Karan Veer Mehra, Kashish Kapoor, Sara Khan, Shrutika Arjun, and Vivian Dsena. There will be two evictions this week. One out of these seven will be voted out based on public votes. The fourteen contestants will also vote and eliminate one out of the three wildcards - Yamini Malhotra, Aditi Mistry, and Edin Rose. The three ladies have failed to add any tadka inside the show and have failed to grab the audiences' attention. Thus, one of them will have to leave the show this week.

READ | Bigg Boss 18: Netizens call Eisha Singh 'the most disgusting contestant ever' after she tells Karan Veer Mehra...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.