Karan Veer Mehra slams Vivian Dsena after he calls him 'gande bartan'. Netizens hail Karan for 'coming back in form'.

Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra have become frenemies in the Bigg Boss 18 house. While Vivian had been poking Karan for a long time, now, Karan Veer has finally given it back to him in style.

The new promo of Bigg Boss 18 shows a major fight between Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena which has left fans excited. In the video, Karan Veer Mehra can be seen questioning Vivian Dsena’s decision to make a new rule that Time God doesn’t do any work of the house. Vivian then said, “you are a tape cassette. You’ll only go from A to B and B to A.” Vivian then makes a comment on Karan and says, “gande bartan sunle…” Karan then gave him back in return and said, “main gandagi bhut acche se saaf karta hun mauka toh do, chamka dunga ekdum (I clean trash very nicely. Give me a chance and I’ll show you who it’s cleaned).”

Tomorrow Episode - TORTURE TASK IS HERE!!!!! And Karan Veer vs Vivian. pic.twitter.com/UI1s5yESlD — #BiggBoss Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 19, 2024

Netizens are impressed with Karan Veer Mehra’s new avatar. One of the comments read, “#KaranveerMehra vs vivian mzaa aegaa atleast karan ne bolna shuru kiyaa and speacialy the way he is giving to ladla." Another user commented, "Tomorrow’s episode: Torture task + Karan Veer vs Vivian—looks like we’re getting a double dose of chaos and drama." Another commented, "Karan.. finally suna raha ghatiya ladle ko .. amazing.. isko coffee deke bahar bhej do." Another user wrote, "The way karan bajaoing so called ladla (fire emojis)."

Meanwhile, this week, Karan Veer Mehra is yet again nominated courtesy of Shilpa Shirodkar. Other contestants who are fighting for their survival this week include Vivian Dsena, Kashish Kapoor, Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Digvijay Rathee, and Alice Kaushik. While others seem strongly involved in the house, Alice is still lost only with her friend's group, and therefore her chances of going out this week seem to be more compared to others.

