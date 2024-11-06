Karan Veer Mehra was married to his childhood sweetheart Devika Mehra for nine years from 2009 to 2018. In 2021, he tied the knot again with actress Nidhi Seth and divorced her in 2023.

Karan Veer Mehra has turned out to be the most mature and strongest contestant in Bigg Boss 18. He is winning the hearts of the audiences through his straightforward opinions and his frienship with Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, and Shrutika Arjun. The makers have also pinned him against Vivian Dsena, the most popular contestant in the show.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner was married to his childhood sweetheart Devika Mehra for nine years from 2009 to 2018. In 2021, he tied the knot again with actress Nidhi Seth and divorced her in 2023. In one of the clips shared by JioCinema, Karan is seen talking to the wild card entry Kashish Kapoor and sharing how his two marriages failed.

He said, "In my first marriage, we both changed and were no longer the same people who had once fallen in love." Karan stated that his second marriage was "a hasty decision." "We didn't know when the third or fourth lockdown would have happened. It was her (Nidhi's) second marriage too, so we thought this time it would work, so in rush, we went ahead and got married", he added.

Reflecting on his second marriage, Karan continued, "Fir choti choti baato pe shuru hota hai then it goes on and on. And then choti si hoti hai male ego fir voh hurt ho jaati hai. Fir tum bol dete ho (It starts with small disagreements, and then it just continues. Plus, the male ego is fragile, and when it’s hurt, you end up saying things)." When Kashish asked him if he also showed his male ego, Karan said, "Managing it is very important, but we just didn't have that kind of understanding."

Meanwhile, the four contestants nominated for eviction in the fifth week are Chahat Pandey, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. From now, Salman Khan will host the Weekend Ka Vaar on Friday and Saturday, and the Sunday special episode will be hosted by Ravi Kishan.

