Karan Veer Mehra, Chahat Pandey, Gunaratan Sadavarte, Avinash Mishra, and Muskan Bamne are nominated for eviction in first week of Bigg Boss 18.

The much-anticipated show Bigg Boss 18 had its grand premiere episode on Sunday, October 6, in which Salman Khan introduced all the contestants. In its fourth episode telecast on Wednesday, October 9, the first nominations took place and Bigg Boss surprised all the house inmates with an open nomination process.

The photos of the contestants' faces were put up in the nomination area and an archer was asked to shoot the photo of that inmate who the Bigg Boss contestants collectively would like to nominate. He could shoot a maximum of 10 arrows, and once the arrow would hit on a contestant's face, that inmate would get closer to nomination. The other inmates would then give their reasons to nominate that particular contestant. If three of more people give valid reasons for nominations, the contestant in danger would get nominated.

After the entire process of nomination was completed, five contestants got nominated for the first week of eviction. These were Karan Veer Mehra, Chahat Pandey, Gunaratan Sadavarte, Avinash Mishra, and Muskan Bamne. The audiences can vote for their favourite contesatnts on the JioCinema app and save them from eviction. It would be interesting to see which of these contestants leave the Bigg Boss 18 house in the first Weekend Ka Vaar.

Apart from these five celebrities, other famous names locked inside Bigg Boss 18 house are Vivian Dsena, Shehzada Dhami, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Alice Kaushik, Chum Darang, Nyra Banerjee, Hema Sharma, Arfeen Khan and his wife Sara Arfeen Khan. Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show is being telecast on Colors on weekdays at 10 pm and on weekends at 9:30 pm. The episodes are also streaming on JioCinema. The audiences can also watch 24x7 live footage from inside the Bigg Boss 18 house on the OTT platform.

