Did Karan Veer Mehra confess his feelings to Chum Darang? Here's how the actress reacted.

Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang have become one of the favourite pairs in Bigg Boss 18. Their bond seems to be just growing day by day. Recently, fans got a 'ChumVeer' moment and now Twitter is flooded with the duo's edits.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Shrutika Arjun was seen joking around with Chum Darang that she wanted to ask Chum's hand for her brother, to which Chum agreed and said she'll try to bond with him for a month. This led to Karan Veer Mehra indirectly confessing his feelings to Chum Darang.

After this conversation, Karan Veer Mehra was seen talking to Chum Darang privately and he told her, "I came planned that I would not like someone even if I vibe with someone. But yesterday I got jealous of that Aditya (Shrutika's brother) thing." To this, Chum Darang replied, "Now I have become uncomfortable hearing this."

Karan Veer then said, "I thought I should tell you because at least we can be honest with each other. Because we have a similar approach towards a relationship but when you said one month okay, then I felt jealous. I got a little angry about this thing." Chum was seen blushing a little but tried to hide her feelings.

Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang recently paired as a couple in Love Hostel task given by Bigg Boss. Their chemistry in the task somewhere spoke about their feelings for each other. While they couldn't win the task and become Time God contenders, their fans cannot stop gushing over how cute they looked performing the task. Their videos and photos from the task are going viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, and Kashish Kapoor are the new contenders for Time God and now, the housemates will decide who will be the new Time God after Vivian Dsena. Shilpa has the maximum chances as she is playing a neutral game and has friends in both groups of the house. Rajat Dalal on the other hand is the biggest enemy of Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra.

