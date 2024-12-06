Karan Veer Mehra also shared details of Sushant Singh Rajput's discipline and his nature of planning everything to the T. "Sushant helped me a lot. My career was at a low point. He was an engineering student, so he kept his points clear-cut and methodical."

Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi visited the Bigg Boss 18 house and it turned out to be one of the most emotional episodes of the season as he interacted with the contestants. Karab veer Mehra, one of the contestants who sat down for a one-on-one session, put his uninhibited side on display as he spoke about his close bond with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Karan Veer Mehra, when asked about Sushant Singh Rajput, reflected on his relationship with the late actor and also expressed his gratitude for all the support, that Sushant Singh Rajput provided him with, during a tough phase in his life. Karan Veer Mehra shared that he met Sushant in 2014 when he was struggling and was at a low point in life. "Sushant was not just a friend; he was family," he said.

Karan Veer Mehra also shared details of Sushant Singh Rajput's discipline and his nature of planning everything to the T. "Sushant helped me a lot. My career was at a low point. He was an engineering student, so he kept his points clear-cut and methodical. He even planned his life meticulously, envisioning where he wanted to be in the next five years."

When asked if Sushant Singh Rajput needed any kind of help before his death, Karan Veer Mehra said, "No, I didn’t feel that he needed help. It was a major shocker when it happened. He was a very sorted guy. He had a diary where he listed the names of 10-12 directors he wanted to work with. By 2010-2011, he had already worked with 8-9 of them."

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. To this date, some suspect it to be a case of death by suicide, while others have alleged foul play.

