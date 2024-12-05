Karan Veer Mehra was married to his childhood sweetheart Devika Mehra for nine years from 2009 to 2018. In 2021, he tied the knot again with actress Nidhi Seth and divorced her in 2023.

In the Wednesday episode of Bigg Boss 18, director Anurag Kashyap entered the house and had a heartfelt conversation with Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, and Shrutika Arjun. The upcoming episode will see three famous journalists including Shweta Singh, Saurabh Dwivedi, and Rohit Khilnani having a one-on-one conversation with other housemates.

The latest promo sees Saurabh talking with Karan Veer Mehra, who has gradually emerged as the fans' favourite to win Bigg Boss 18. Saurabh says to Karan, "You have been saying that life has been quite unfair to you", to which Karan replies, "It took me 21 years to reach here." Saurabh then asks him, "Your relationships didn't work out, you are called toxic, is it true?", and Karan gets emotional thinking about his past two divorces.

The actor then shares, "Takleef is baat ki hoti hai ki shayad do logon ki zindagi mein main nahi hota toh shayad woh sahi rehti (It's hurtful that if I wouldn't have been a part of the lives of two other persons, they could have been alright)." When Saurabh questions him if he is talking about his two ex-wives, Karan agrees with him. The actor was married to his childhood sweetheart Devika Mehra for nine years from 2009 to 2018. In 2021, he tied the knot again with actress Nidhi Seth and divorced her in 2023.

Meanwhile, the contestants nominated for eviction this week are Digvijay Rathee, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Sara Arfeen Khan, and Kashish Kapoor. Salman Khan will evict the contestant who receives the lowest votes from the audiences in the Weekend Ka Vaar.

