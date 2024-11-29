During the episode, many housemates including Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, Chum Darang, and others, took Karan Veer Mehra's side, voicing that Shilpa Shirodkar should have been more fair in her decision.

Bigg Boss 18 latest episode was packed with major drama and conflicting emotions as Shilpa Shirodkar's loyalty to Karan Veer Mehra was put to the test again. It was during the 'Time God' task that Shilpa Shirodkar, once again, as the 'Sanchalak' decided against Karan Veer Mehra, declaring Eisha Singh the winner of the task. While many termed her choice as fair, others raised genuine questions about her relationship with Karan Veer Mehra. Many contestants noticed how Shilpa Shirodkar, despite calling Karan Veer Mehra a friend, often makes decisions that put him in jeopardy.

During the episode, many housemates including Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, Chum Darang, and others, took Karan Veer Mehra's side, voicing that Shilpa Shirodkar should have been more fair in her decision. However, Shilpa Shirodkar decided against it and declared Eisha Singh the winner, leaving Karan Veer Mehra visibly emotional.

After the task was complete, Karan Veer Mehra went to the washroom area to take a shower. His friend Digvijay Singh Rathee followed him there, urging him to question Shilpa about her decision and question her judgment. However, Karan Veer Mehra, in response, could only say, "Life mein humesha sab unfair hua hai, koi nahi." (Everything in life has always been unfair for me, but it’s okay).

However, it seemed like Shilpa Shirodkar's latest move has yet again left Karan Veer Mehra scrambling to understand the nature of their friendship. After taking a shower, Karan Veer Mehra was seen getting emotional and later in the living area, talking to himself about his friends Shilpa and Shrutika Arjun's behaviour.

What happened during the task?

Shilpa Shirodkar modified the rules when the task went on for too long. She declared that whoever stopped to rest would be eliminated. Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra both kept walking but Karan then paused for a while to suggest Shilpa to ask participants to race instead.

Shilpa did not pay heed to Karan's suggestions and asked him to keep walking. A few minutes later both Karan and Avinash stopped to explain their point of view, however, Shilpa instead eliminated them and declared Eisha as the 'Time God' of the house. This decision sparked a split among the housemates, with conflicting opinions on its fairness.