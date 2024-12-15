Karan Veer Mehra and Rajat Dalal will be seen at loggerheads with each other in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18.

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18 is now in its tenth week. After Farah Khan hosted the Weekend Ka Vaar in Salman Khan's absence last week, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was back this week. In the Saturday episode, he questioned Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra's relationships with Eisha Singh and Chum Darang, respectively.

Salman will be asking the contestants to give each a reality check in the Sunday episode, as per the latest promo. Rajat first said about Karan that the latter should stick to what he says. He said, "Dimaag ka ilaaj karo thoda sa taaki woh subah shaam dagmagaaye nahi (Focus on your brain so that your opinion doesn't change every day)." In return, Karan challenged Rajat to get physical in the tasks. "Bhai ke saamne tu bhai bhai kar leta hai, uske baad tu chaud me aa jaata hai (You plead in front of Salman, but then later you show off your strength)', Karan said to Rajat.

In Monday, the six contestants who were nominated by the entire house for eviction were Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Chahat Pandey, Tajinder Bagga, Edin Rose, and Digvijay Singh Rathee. Chum Darang was successfully able to save Karan from the eviction in the task on Thursday. Now, one out of the other five will be evicted in the Sunday episode. As per reports, the political leader Bagga has been evicted from the show.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us