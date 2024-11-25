Alice Kaushik has now been evicted from Salman Khan-hosted controversial show Bigg Boss 18.

Alice Kaushik became the latest contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 18 in the Sunday episode. As soon as Salman Khan announced her name, Eisha Singh broke down in tears. Avinsh Mishra and Vivian Dsena also were shocked at Alice's eviction and were seen consoling Eisha in the rest of the episode.

After Alice went out of the house, his boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon shared a photo with her on his Instagram Stories. Along with their photo, Kanwar wrote, "Proud of your journey in Bigg Boss 18 Alu! At least you kept it real and that’s what matters, keep shining." Their two friends were also visible in the picture.





Now, sixteen contestants are left inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. Apart from Vivian, Eisha, and Alice, the others are Karan Veer Mehra, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Edin Rose, Aditi Mistry, Yamini Malhotra, Sara Arfeen Khan, and Rajat Dalal.

The contestants, who have been evicted from the show, are Shehzada Dhami, Arfeen Khan, Nyrra Banerji, Muskan Bamne, and Hema Sharma. Gunratan Sadavarte had walked out of the show due to his professional committments, and is expected to come back in the house soon.

