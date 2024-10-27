Shilpa Shirodkar and Avinash Mishra get into a verbal fight in front of Rohit Shetty.

Bigg Boss 18 has become a constant source of drama for the audience. This Weekend Ka Vaar saw Salman Khan bashing Avinash Mishra for his ‘rude’ behaviour towards the housemates. Now, another promo for today’s episode sees Avinash and Shilpa having a verbal argument infront of Rohit Shetty.

Rohit Shetty has entered the Bigg Boss house to promote his upcoming movie Singham Again. The star filmmaker was seen giving a task to the housemates wherein Shilpa Shirodkar can be seen calling Avinash ‘insensitive’ and said, “If you put us in the category of animals, then that’s a very bad and cheap thing.” To this, Avinash can be seen replying, “Don’t you dare smile at me.” While this line by Avinash seems to be coming out of anger, it was actually first said by Shilpa during a fight with Avinash which he seems to be repeating to keep his point.

I'm not sure what happened today, but this promo legit gave me chills! #AvinashMishra is not running the show, but HE IS THE SHOW



I've never seen anyone with this much willpower and confidence in any BB season. Dude, you are built different bruhh #BiggBoss18 pic.twitter.com/sE7mVJNirh — (@august_boyy) October 26, 2024

However, Shilpa continued, “It’s very important to show you a mirror.” Karan Veer Mehra was also seen slamming Avinash and said, “He has seen the show and he thinks whoever shouts for whatever reason, they get famous. He wants to villain, then sometimes he wants to be Laadla.” The video ended with a black smoke on Avinash’s face.

Avinash Mishra got slammed by the audience for character-assassinating Chahat Pandey this week. Even their mothers came to give a perspective of the audience to them and to guide them out of the situation. Salman Khan also warned Avinash of his behaviour in the house that can prove to be destructive for himself.

The Sunday episode of Bigg Boss 18 will see Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey and Ajay Devgn’s Singham uniting on stage along with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The three will be seen giving shocks to contestants if they will say no to anything. The episode will air on Colors TV and on JioCinema from 9:30 pm onwards.

