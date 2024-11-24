Hina Khan exposes Shilpa Shirodkar's 'convenience ki dosti' with Karan Veer Mehra in Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar.

The friendships, and dynamics in the Bigg Boss 18 house change every day, and this week Karan Veer Mehra finally confronted Shilpa Shirodkar for nominating him and now, Hina Khan, the guest of Weekend Ka Vaar will be seen exposing Shilpa's 'convenience ki dosti'.

The new promo of Bigg Boss 18 shows Hina Khan entering the house and confronting Shilpa Shirodkar over her decision to nominate Karan Veer Mehra. She challenged Shilpa’s strategy and questioned her, “Is this how you treat a friend?” shedding light on the dynamics of loyalty and gameplay in the house. She added, "Karan Jab Shilpa ne aapko nominate kiya, I felt it was completely off. Maine ye socha main ye karungi, game khelungi, you don't nominate your friend."

#WeekendKaVaar Promo- Khulegi sabki nafrat ek dossre ke liye. Hina Khan ne diye REALITY CHECK to Karanveerpic.twitter.com/X8JYqEDhDX — #BiggBossTak(@BiggBossTak) November 23, 2024

She also questioned Karan Veer Mehra about his stand and said, "You don't take a stand for yourself, dude you can't do this to me. Your relationship looks like that of a convenience."

The promo also showed a task where contestants must name a housemate they believe is envious of them. Rajat Dalal pointed to Shilpa Shirodkar, leading to a bag of white powder being poured on her as part of the task. Explaining his reason, Rajat says, "Main kuch aur kehta hoon, aur Shilpa ji baat ko aise ghoomati hain ke lagta hai maine unhe kuch aur hi kaha hai. Shayad unhe mujhse kuch zyada hi pyaar hai ya phir jalan."

Responding to Rajat, Shilpa said, "Rajat mujhe bura laga hai kuch cheezon ko lekar." Karan Veer also adds, "Main unke so-called Bhai ke saath dosti kar raha hoon isliye inko bura lag raha hai (hinting at Digvijay Singh Rathee)."

Bigg Boss 11 fame Hina Khan aka Sher Khan, also joined Salman Khan on stage. She entered while singing his favourite song, 'Lag Jaa Gale'. The host praised her and called her a 'Real life fighter'. Hina gets teary-eyed singing the line 'Mulaqat ho na ho'. Salman said, "Aap ek fighter rahi ho, aur har ek challenge se ladd rahi ho. You will be okay 1000 percent."

While Karan Veer Mehra, Kashish Kapoor, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, and Chahat Pandey. Alice and Digvijay Rathee are nominated, reports say that Alice Kaushik is going to get evicted from Salman Khan's house today.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.