Hema Sharma reacted to Vivian Dsena being known as Bigg Boss ka laadla.

Hema Sharma, known as Viral Bhabhi on social media, has become the first contestant to get evicted and the second contestant to leave the Bigg Boss 18 house.

While speaking to Free Press Journal, Hema talked about Vivian being called Bigg Boss ka laadla. She said, "Shayad laadla Isliye Kaha Gaya hai Kyu ke wo itne salo se kaam kar rahe hai. Toh jab ek artist aur ek channel ka itna acha bond hota hai toh hoga, channel ne bola hoga ke bhai ye humara laadla hai. Thode se humare jaise jo new comers hai, jo jaise taise struggle kar ke yaha tak aaye hai, unko thoda Sa Na insecurity ya Aisa lagta hai ke yaar iski na pehle se hi setting hai, hum kis khet ki mooli hai.

"Toh unka bhi wo kehna unke jagah par sahi hai aur humara bhi sahi hai, Isliye dekho hum yaha bethe hai. (Maybe he’s called ‘laadla’ because he has been working for so many years. When there’s such a strong bond between an artist and a channel, the channel might say, ‘This is our favorite.’ For newcomers like us, who have struggled to get here, it can create some insecurity. We might feel that he already has an advantage, while we’re just insignificant. So, I understand their perspective as well as ours. That’s why we’re sitting here.)"

For those who may not know, Vivian Dsena, who is known for his roles in shows like Madhubala, Shakti, and Sirf Tum, was referred to as a ‘laadla’ by Bigg Boss. He has emerged as one of the most popular contestants this season.

Meanwhile, after Krushna, Sudesh, Ankita, and Vicky left the house, Bigg Boss announced that Hema Sharma has become the first contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 18. After Hema's eviction and apart from Karan and Avinash, the other contestants left inside Bigg Boss 18 are Chahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Alice Kaushik, Chum Darang, Nyra Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Shehzada Dhami, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Hema Sharma,Arfeen Khan and his wife Sara Arfeen Khan, and Shrutika Arjun.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.