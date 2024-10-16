Gunaratna Sadavarte has left Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18 due to his ongoing legal case.

In a surprising development, one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 18, Gunaratna Sadavarte, has reportedly left the house due to an ongoing legal case. This news has shocked viewers, as Sadavarte has been one of the most entertaining and talked-about contestants this season.

Sadavarte, a well-known advocate, has been temporarily removed from the house to deal with matters related to his legal case. However, there is hope that he may re-enter the show after resolving his issues.

According to India Today Digital sources, “He exited on Monday and has his next hearing soon. He wants to be back in the house, and given how he has been entertaining the audience, the makers would also want him to be on the show. However, no definite call has been taken about the same."

Gunaratna Sadavarte is recognised for his charismatic personality and has been a positive influence inside the Bigg Boss house. His entertaining presence, engaging discussions, and ability to uplift his fellow contestants have made him a standout.

On Tuesday, Bigg Boss 18 featured a nomination special episode. Before the task began, Vivian Dsena had a heated argument with Chahat Pandey and later clashed with Rajat Dalal over the situation with Pandey. The taskmaster then announced the nomination task.

House captain Afreen Khan nominated Tajinder Singh Bagga and Muskan Bamne. Following this, Bigg Boss instructed the other contestants to participate in a nomination task set against a train cutout backdrop. In each round, the last person to board the train would be nominated for eviction. After the task concluded, Bigg Boss announced the ten contestants nominated for this week's eviction: Rajat Dalal, Tajinder Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Hema Sharma, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Karan Veer Mehra, Muskan Bamne, Alice Kaushik, and Avinash Mishra.