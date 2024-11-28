Here’s a look at the qualifications of some of the popular contestants in Bigg Boss 18.

Bigg Boss 18 is creating a lot of buzz with its mix of drama, fights, and unique personalities. While the contestants are known for their strong personalities, many also have interesting educational backgrounds. Here’s a look at the qualifications of some of the popular contestants in Bigg Boss 18.

1. Alice Kaushik

Alice Kaushik, known for her role in Pandya Store, is a graduate from Delhi University. Her education adds another layer to her strong presence in the house.

2. Avinash Mishra

Avinash Mishra is one of the most talked-about contestants. He completed his schooling at Holy Cross School in Raipur and graduated from AVS Presidency International College in Raipur. His education gives him a solid base to tackle the challenges in the game.

3. Digvijay Singh Rathee

Digvijay Singh Rathee, known for his time on Roadies and Splitsvilla, has a Bachelor’s in Computer Application from Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College in Chandigarh. His degree shows his technical side, which adds to his versatility.

4. Chahat Pandey

Chahat Pandey, famous for her role in Durga: Mata Ki Chhaya, studied at Adarsh School and JPB School in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. While she didn’t pursue higher education, her acting career speaks for her talents.

5. Karan Veer Mehra

Karan Veer Mehra, winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, holds a degree in Advertising & Sales Promotion from Delhi College of Arts & Commerce. His strategic thinking in the game could be influenced by his educational background.

6. Kashish Kapoor

Kashish Kapoor, a Splitsvilla contestant and wild card entry, went to Millia Convent English School and Bright Career School in Purnia, Bihar, before finishing her studies at Amity University in Noida. Her diverse educational journey reflects her adaptability.

7. Rajat Dalal

Rajat Dalal, a fitness expert and gold medalist in powerlifting, completed his schooling at Tagore Academy Public School in NCR. He went on to study engineering at Manav Rachna University, showing a balance between academics and athletics.

8. Shilpa Shirodkar

Shilpa Shirodkar, a well-known actress, started her career at a young age and couldn’t finish her formal education. Despite this, her successful career in the film industry has more than made up for it.

9. Vivian Dsena

Vivian Dsena, a popular TV actor, completed his schooling at Lokmanya Tilak High School in Mumbai. He started studying engineering but left his degree to focus on his acting career, which has been very successful.

10. Eisha Singh

Eisha Singh, known for her friendship with Avinash Mishra and Alice Kaushik in the house, studied at Shree Bhavan’s Bharti Public School in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Her education adds to her poised personality on the show.

11. Chum Darang

Chum Darang, famous for Badhaai Do, is from Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh. She studied at D. Ering Memorial Higher Secondary School, which helped her build the foundation for her career.