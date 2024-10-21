Karan Veer Mehra chooses Rajat Dalal over Vivian Dsena, fans think it is the start of a new rivalry.

The dynamics in Bigg Boss 18 keeps changing every week. This Weekend Ka Vaar might have caused a change in the friendship and rivalries in the house. In the latest episode, Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena, who were friends from outside the show, were against each other.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan asked contestants who will they chose between Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal if given a chance to bring someone in the position of leadership in the house. Other than Alice Kaushik, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh and Chahat Pandey, everyone chose Rajat Dalal over Vivian Dsena.

#KaranveerMehra pretends to be friendly with #VivianDsena but leaves no chance to mock Vivian and later cover up that mocking as gyaan by adding illogical long disclaimers. Slowly by surely Vivian is able to understand the true intentions of Karanpic.twitter.com/kOKs77PPUL — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) October 20, 2024

What caught audiences attention was Karan Veer Mehra choosing Rajat Dalal for position of leadership against his friend Vivian Dsena. While some were happy that Vivian could now see who his real friends are, others slammed Karan Veer for going against his friend and called him ‘snake’.

Netizens also predicted that this might be the start of a new rivalry in the house between Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra. Both of them being strong contenders in the house, it will be interesting to see if they turn into enemies after this Weekend Ka Vaar, or sort it out once again to remain friends.

Hema Sharma aka viral bhabhi became the first contestant to get eliminated from the house. The influencer caught limelight this week only after her fight with Avinash Mishra, however, before that she got lost in the house after coming out of the jail. The fight for trophy now continues amongst the other 17 contestants and more drama awaits for the audience in the coming season.

The contestants who have made their mark in the first two weeks include Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, Shrutika Arjun, Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey, Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik. The rest of the contestants are trying hard to be seen in the show.

