Muskan Bamne said that she was heartbroken when housemates evicted her.

The threat of eviction is always hanging over the Bigg Boss 18 contestants. Recently, Bigg Boss announced that one contestant with the 'Expiry Soon' tag, Sara Arfeen Khan, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, or Muskan Bamne, will soon leave the show.

When voting started, each contestant shared their views and placed 'get out' stickers on the face of the housemate they wanted to evict. Muskan Bamne ended up with the most stickers and was evicted from the house.

Muskan Bamne, one of the youngest contestants, became good friends with Chahat Pandey and Vivian Dsena, sharing many fun moments. She was one of the sweetest contestants on the show.

Muskan said THIS contestant should have been evicted

Talking about her journey, Muskan Bamne shared, "I was heartbroken when I was evicted. Meri jagah shayad Bagga ji (Tajinder Bagga) ko nikalna chahiye tha because he belongs to a political background and doesn't contribute much to the house. He always talks about politics and brings it into every conversation.”

She added, "I was shocked when housemates voted against me, especially Arfeen Ji, who was my biggest motivator whenever I felt down. His 'get out' tag was a shock, revealing a different side of him that I hadn’t seen before. However, this entire experience has taught me so much, and I've learned a lot about myself."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will also be bashing Avinash Mishra in this Weekend Ka Vaar for his ‘rude’ behaviour towards the housemates this week. Netizens are happy about Salman giving a dose to Avinash and called it ‘necessary’. This week saw Avinash becoming the villain of the house and the audience calling him ‘the worst contestant in Bigg Boss history’.

Watch Bigg Boss every Monday to Friday at 10.00 pm and Saturday, and Sunday at 9.30 pm only on COLORS and Jio Cinema.

