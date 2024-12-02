Eisha Singh is the current Time God and she will get the power to save a few contestants from the nominations in the Monday episode.

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18 will see contestants nominating each other. Eisha Singh, who is the current Time God in the house, will get a power to save a few contestants who are nominated. It will be interesting to see who Eisha saves from eliminaion as the game gets more and more intense each week.

In the latest promo released by Colors TV, Bigg Boss is seen asking Eisha if she wants to save Shilpa Shirodkar and she refuses to save the former actress. This leaves Shilpa shocked as she had gone against her own friend Karan Veer Mehra to make Eisha Time God last week. Salman Khan had also bashed Shilpa for the same reason in the Weekend Ka Vaar.

Further, in the promo, Karan is seen saying to Shilpa, "You should learn from Eisha. You keep on calling her daughter. What do you think, these people are fools? When will you wake up?". Talking about Eisha, Avinash Mishra, and Vivian Dsena, Karan added, "Those guys will cross any limits to save their friend and you want to be fair for just one second?".

Shilpa had announced her decision against Karan when he had broken the role for just one second in the task to decide the Time God. Now, netizens are saying in the comments section that this is the perfect karma for her. "Shilpa deserves this for destroying Karan's trust again and again", wrote another fan.

Meanwhile, last week, Aditi Mistry was evicted from the house as she received zero votes from her fellow housemates. Edin Rose received the most votes, while Yamini Malhotra got three votes. The contestants had to vote for one person out of the three wildcards who has been successful in making relations inside the house. No elimination took place in the Weekend Ka Vaar.

