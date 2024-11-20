Eisha Singh, and Kashish Kapoor mock new wildcard entries, Edin Rose, Aditi Mistry, and Yamini Malhotra.

Recently, Bigg Boss increased the glamour quotient in the show by introducing three new wildcards, Aditi Mistry, Actress Yamini Malhotra, and Edin Rose. Since their entry, the girls of Bigg Boss 18 could be seen getting jealous of them. Now, in the Bigg Boss 18 LIVE, Eisha Singh and Kashish Kapoor were seen calling the wildcard girls' looks 'fake'.

Bigg Boss Tak reported that Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik, and Kashish Kapoor mocked the wildcard contestants' appearances, alleging they had undergone extensive cosmetic enhancements. The tweet read, "Eisha said, “Skin par bahot saari cheezein hui hain... ek ek cheez fake hai.” Then they guess their age. Eisha guessed they are in their mid-30s (34-35), while Alice suggested they might be in their 40s, sarcastically adding, “Skin says it all.” Kashish labeled Edin as “the gutter mouth,” while stereotyping Aditi and Dr. Yamini based on their alleged associations with other housemates."

After entering the house, on day 1 itself, Edin Rose started a war against Avinash Mishra. Edin called herself a "goddess" with attitude and left Rajat and Avinash stunned. Avinash tried to mock Edin, and asked her to introduce herself properly. He says, "Nahi idhar sab apne baare mein thoda sa bata dete hai." And then Edin instantly cut him, "Teacher mat ban. Baap mat ban. Bhokta rehta hai din bhar." Eisha Singh hears the argument and comments that Edin has already planned to stay at loggerheads with Avinash. On the other side, Avinash asks Edin why is arguing with him, and she says, "Jab take is ghar mein hu na. Teri naak mein dum kar ke hi jaungi."

While the other two wild contestants seem to have got lost in the house, Edin has been putting her opinions forward strongly. Meanwhile, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, Digvijay Rathee, Vivian Dsena, Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, and Alice Kaushik have been nominated for eviction this week.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.