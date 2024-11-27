During the Time God task, Rajat Dalal and Edin Rose got into heated argument, where the latter went on to call him 'Paltu Dalal'.

Bigg Bos 18 will witness another heated moment during the Time God task. In the upcoming episode, wild card entrant Edin Rose got into an ugly argument with Rajat, and she went on to call him 'Paltu Dalal'. The taskmaster announced the Time God task where boys will have to carry girls on their backs, and the duo will stay till the next announcement will qualify for the next phase.

Karan Veer Mehra carried Edin Rose, Avinash carried Eisha, and Rajat Dalal carried Vivian Dsena on his back. However, as per the promo, Rajat Dalal seems to be disqualified from the task. Later he got into an ugly argument with Edin Rose. The actress mocked him for ditching Digvijay Rathee. Rajat clarified that since Digvijay chose Kashish Kapoor over him, he's not supporting Rathee anymore. Edin then mocked Rajat Dalal, and said, "Galat wild card samaj liya tune. Time God banu ya eliminate hoon, tere see nahi banugi main." She later called Rajat, "Zehar ugalne wala 10 mooh ka naagin." Rajat also slammed Edin and said, "Jitne marzi chila le Edin, tere jaise aur 10 la ke chila le, phir bhi kuch nahi hoga." Edin lashed out at him saying, "Tere jaise 10 aur Rajat Dalal le ke aa chal." Later, Chum Darang and Shrutika Arjun Raaj had an emotional breakdown moment, and their behaviour left housemates in shock.

Watch the promo

Tomorrow's Episode Promo - Edin Rose called Rajat a PALTU DALAL. And Chum & Shrutika's emotional breakdown or...pic.twitter.com/FDXrLulKnv — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 26, 2024

As soon as the promo was shared several netizens reacted to Rajat and Edin brawl. A netizen wrote, "I think #EdinRose wanted to save #KashishKapoor that's why #RajataDalal palta aur #EishaSingh pe bharosa rakh k use Time God bana diya, #VivianDsena ko isiliye pith pe liya kyunki ES na palte if i get it #BiggBoss18 #BiggBoss #BB18 #AvinashMishra #DigvijayRathee #ChahatPanday." Another netizen wrote, "Yaar itne bade bade logon ko bulake ye kya kya karwate hain." One of the netizens wrote, "Rajat dalal ko khud bhi samjh nahi aa raha vo kya kar raha.. khud ko mastermind samjhta hai par samjh khud ko kuch aata nahi." Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors and you can watch 24/7 footage on JioCinema.