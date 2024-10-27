If you thought that Mukan Bamne'e eviciton fulfilled the criteria of Bigg Boss for the week, think again, because Muskan was eliminated based on housemates' votes, not by the audience.

Bigg Boss 18: On last Friday, Anupama actress Muskan Bamne got evicted from BB house, based on the housemates' votes, and ranking given by Avinash Mishra and Arfeen Khan. However, when the taskmaster announced Muskan's eviction, he further confirmed that despite Mukan's eviction, another elimination would happen. This week double eviction happens, and it looks like the second evicted contestant from Bigg Boss 18 is no longer a secret.

The contestant who might be evicted from Bigg Boss 18 is...

As per several media reports, and X (formerly Twitter) trend, actress Nyra Banerjee (also known as Nyrra Banerjee) has been evicted based on receiving the least votes from the audience. News portals such as NDTV, News24 Hindi, Etimes, Hindustan, and Navbharat Times have named Nyra as the second evicted contestant of the week. Even Khabri reposted a tweet that claimed of Nyra Banerjee's eviction.

Actress Nyra Banerjee, best known for her role in the TV series Pishachini and Divya Drishti reportedly carried 400 dresses for Bigg Boss 18. Sadly, as per the information provided by the reports, her journey ended in 20 days. DNA doesn't confirm if Nyraa Banerjee is evicted, and the confirmation will happen on Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Why did Muskan Bamne get evicted from Bigg Boss 18?

Based on the ranking set by Avinash Mishra and Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, Tajinder Singh Bagga and Muskan Bamne were at the bottom three. BB asks the contestants to vote for the contestant who has crossed the expiry period in the game, and the majority of contestants, vote for Muskan Bamne. Contestants stick Get Out stickers on the bottom three, and Muskan gets the maximum stickers. As a result, Bigg Boss declares Muskan Bamne's eviction and confirms that her BB journey ends.

Also read: BB 18: Rohit Shetty welcomes Salman Khan to his Cop Universe with Ajay Devgn, director says people doubt him to be...