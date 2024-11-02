In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Digvijay Rathee opened up on Kashish Kapoor's betrayal and called these contestants fakest in the Bigg Boss 18 house.

Salman Khan has given a Diwali dhamaka to Bigg Boss 18 housemates by introducing the two new wildcards, Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor who are coming inside the house with their own past baggage. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Digvijay Rathee opened up on how the feud with Kashish Kapoor impacted him and his family and called her allegations ‘baseless’. He further shared his views on the fakest and most real person in the Bigg Boss 18 house.

Looking at the dynamics in the house, when asked which group out of the two he would like to join, and who he’ll be able to bond with the most, Digvijay said, “I'll not get into any groups because Bigg Boss is not a group game. Individual personality matters. I feel Shrutika is a pure-hearted person and I really like people who are pure at heart. So I think I'll be able to make a bond with her.”

Digvijay opened up on how he’ll deal with Kashish Kapoor’s allegations while being locked in Bigg Boss 18 with her. He replied, “I am gonna maintain my calm. Because all the allegations she has made are baseless. I have seen a couple of clips, she is talking shit about me on a few podcasts which are there in her imaginary world only. My family's reaction was not very good because, till the time it got aired, I didn't tell anyone about it. But in the end, they were very happy to see so much support from my fans. So I am happy about that.”

When asked about who he finds the most fake and real person in the house, Digvijay said, “Fake I would say Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra. They are in their shell and very image-conscious. Coming from a TV background, working in the industry they have a certain thing in their mind, an image that they want to portray. So I feel they are faking it. I think Shrutika Arjun is real.”

Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee have a sour past. They both participated in Splitsvilla X5 and reached the finale. They got a choice before the final task to either choose Rs 10 lakh or compete with the other finalists and take the winning amount home with their partner. While everyone including Kashish’s partner, Digvijay chose to compete, Kashish gave a shock to everyone by choosing money. This left Digvijay heartbroken and Kashish had to face the wrath of his friends and fans. Will their equation change? or will it just worsen in the house? it's something fans are eager to see.

