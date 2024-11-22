Avinash Mishra and Vivian Dsena go against Time God Digvijay Rathee, here's how he reacted.

Digvijay Rathee has finally defeated Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, and Karan Veer Mehra to become the new Time God of Bigg Boss 18. However, Vivian Dsena is not happy with the decision and is thus all set to protest against it.

The new promo of Bigg Boss 18 shows Vivian Dsena, and Avinash Mishra picking a fight with Digvijay Rathee by deciding not to do any duties in the house till Digvijay is the time god. Vivian could be heard saying, "I'll not do any work. I have a habit of doing tit for tat. Till the time you are the time god, I won't do any work. My duty's name is 'meri marzi (my will)." Soon after him, Avinash Mishra was also seen refusing to do his duty in the house.

Tomorrow Episode - Time God Digvijay vs Vivianpic.twitter.com/lrD1m2E1GR — #BiggBossTak (@BiggBossTak) November 21, 2024

This led to Digvijay taking a major decision not to provide food to either Avinash Mishra or Vivian Dsena. He said, "When you guys are not doing any work, then you won't get any food too." Soon after this, Vivian and Avinash were seen trying to make their food on their own but were constantly stopped, interrupted by Digvijay Rathee. It will be interesting to see how Digvijay will handle the two ruckus makers.

Vivian Dsena gave up on the torture task and instead of him, Alice Kaushik came inside, however, soon their group realized that Eisha should be the Time god and thus, sent her inside to replace Alice. Karan Veer Mehra was again the target of the housemates especially Vivian and his group and was thrown out of the time god race by them the first chance they got.

This week, Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, Alice Kaushik, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, and Karan Veer Mehra are nominated and fighting for their survival in the house. It will be interesting to see whose journey will come to an end this week.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.