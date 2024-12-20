As per reports, Digvijay Rathee has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 18 in a surprise mid-week eviction.

In a shocking twist, a mid-week eviction will take place in Bigg Boss 18 in the upcoming episode on Friday, December 20. Shrutika Arjun, who is the Time God this week, will be asked to give rankings to the other 13 contestants in the house and as per her rankings, the bottom six contestants will be in the danger zone. One out of them will be eliminated.

As per an X account Bigg Boss Tak, that shares regular updates from inside the house, Digvijay Rathee has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 18. Shrutika gave the bottom six rankings to Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, Eisha Singh, Digvijay Rathee, Edin Rose, and Yamini Malhotra. Out of the 13 housemates, 8 voted against Digvijay and he was eliminated.

Digvijay's elimination has sparked outrage among fans, who have been calling his eviction unfair. The fans are even claiming that Digvijay was constantly receiving enormous votes from the audiences, and it would have been impossible for the makers to evict him on the basis of audiences' voting and hence, the makers planned this mid-week elimination against Digvijay.

One of the audience members wrote on X, "Digvijay Rathee's eviction is heart breaking. He was bullied by the makers. He was better than many other contestants in the house", while another posted, "Just think how powerful must be Digvijay Rathee when Rajat Dalal and her four female devils united with Vivian's Chugli gang trio to evict him. And how helpless Karan Veer Mehra must be feeling watching all this."

It is expected that another eviction will take place during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. In the next one month, more surprise eliminations could take place from the show as there would be 12 people left inside Bigg Boss 18 from next week and the Grand Finale is reportedly scheduled just a month later on January 19.