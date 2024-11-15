This Bigg Boss 18 contestant's girlfriend took to her Instagram stories to share a long message with fans.

While Digvijay Singh Rathee is still inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, his girlfriend, Unnati Tomar, shocked fans by announcing their breakup on social media. She told everyone to stop supporting their relationship and declared that she is "officially done."

Unnati took to her Instagram stories to share a long message with fans of the couple. She requested, "Hey cuties! It's a request to you all to not mention me in any dignati reels or edits. Also, don't waste your time supporting DIGNATI. Support both of us individually (sic)."

She added, "As you can see, I have been getting ignored by Digvijay's PR team, so please do not spam me to support or literally anything related to Digvijay. If I wish to support him, I will. So far I have realised they don't want my support or anything. So I am officially done here. My self-respect is above everything, which I have been losing for a while."

Even though Digvijay is currently in the Bigg Boss 18 house, his team has not yet commented or given any official statement about the breakup.

After making a mark as one of the strongest contenders on the dating reality show Splitsvilla X5, Digvijay entered Bigg Boss 18 as the first wildcard contestant. He was joined by Kashish Kapo, also known for her fame from Splitsvilla X5.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 18 wildcards Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee have a history. They both participated in Splitsvilla X5 and reached the finale. They got a choice before the final task to either choose Rs 10 lakh or compete with the other finalists and take the winning amount home with their partner. While everyone including Kashish’s partner, Digvijay chose competing, Kashish shook everyone by choosing money. This left Digvijay heartbroken and Kashish had to face the wrath of his friends and fans. Well, will this history make the show more interesting or will these wildcards leave the house soon, whatever happens, drama is definitely coming your way.